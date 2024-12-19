Supreme Court Highlights Misuse of Matrimonial Laws

The Supreme Court has cautioned against the misuse of stringent legal provisions designed for the welfare of women, stating they must not become tools for chastising or intimidating husbands. The observation comes amidst increasing reports of such misuse in matrimonial disputes.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Pankaj Mithal noted that a Hindu marriage is considered a sacred institution, not a commercial venture, raising concerns over how complaints often involve a 'combined package' of serious charges like rape and criminal intimidation meant to coerce husbands.

The bench dissolved a marriage citing irretrievable breakdown, noting that financial claims should not be used to equalize wealth disparity. The husband was ordered to pay Rs 12 crore as permanent alimony, demonstrating a balanced approach to ensure fair settlement without endorsing material gain from misuse of legal provisions.

