Supreme Court Highlights Misuse of Matrimonial Laws

The Supreme Court emphasized that strict laws meant for women's welfare should not be misused to extort or intimidate husbands. It noted that in many matrimonial disputes, IPC sections like rape and criminal intimidation are misapplied. The court urged for genuine rehabilitation, stressing the equitable application of alimony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has cautioned against the misuse of stringent legal provisions designed for the welfare of women, stating they must not become tools for chastising or intimidating husbands. The observation comes amidst increasing reports of such misuse in matrimonial disputes.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Pankaj Mithal noted that a Hindu marriage is considered a sacred institution, not a commercial venture, raising concerns over how complaints often involve a 'combined package' of serious charges like rape and criminal intimidation meant to coerce husbands.

The bench dissolved a marriage citing irretrievable breakdown, noting that financial claims should not be used to equalize wealth disparity. The husband was ordered to pay Rs 12 crore as permanent alimony, demonstrating a balanced approach to ensure fair settlement without endorsing material gain from misuse of legal provisions.

