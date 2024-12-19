Left Menu

Minister Urges Swift Action on Manual Scavenging-Free Status Compliance

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar expressed concerns over only 257 districts uploading manual scavenging-free certificates. The minister urged remaining districts to comply with the Supreme Court's mandate and emphasized the need for states and UTs to establish statutory committees under the 2013 Act.

  India

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar has raised alarms over a significant lag in districts updating their manual scavenging-free certificates on a national portal, with only 257 out of numerous districts having complied. He has called on the remaining districts to promptly meet their legal obligations.

There is a pressing need for states and Union Territories (UTs) to form committees mandated by the Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, according to Kumar. These steps are crucial for the effective implementation of the law, aimed at the eradication of manual scavenging.

At a review meeting of the Act, Kumar reiterated the urgency, underlining that non-compliance was not only a breach of law but also a moral failing. In addition, the NAMASTE scheme was discussed, highlighting the government's commitment to improving the safety and dignity of sanitation workers.

