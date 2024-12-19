High-Tech Missile Duel: East vs West
Ukraine fired long-range missiles at Russia, which responded with a new hypersonic missile. Both countries are utilizing advanced weaponry, bringing the U.S. and Britain indirectly into the conflict. Tensions rise as Russia proposes a 'high-tech duel' with Kyiv, echoing Cold War-era brinkmanship.
This week, tensions escalated as Ukraine launched an offensive using both U.S.-made ATACMs and British Storm Shadow missiles against Russia's Rostov region. Russian defense forces reportedly intercepted all ATACMs and most of the Storm Shadows. Moscow has vowed retaliatory actions.
These attacks followed recent approvals from the United States and Britain, prompting Russia to claim these nations are active participants in the conflict. In response, Russia introduced its hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, aimed at Dnipro in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin warns of further strikes unless attacks cease.
As the conflict intensifies, Putin proposed a 'high-tech duel' with Ukraine, suggesting a tit-for-tat missile exchange targeting decision-making areas like Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Putin's actions and rhetoric, questioning the Russian leader's rationality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
