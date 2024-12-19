Left Menu

High-Tech Missile Duel: East vs West

Ukraine fired long-range missiles at Russia, which responded with a new hypersonic missile. Both countries are utilizing advanced weaponry, bringing the U.S. and Britain indirectly into the conflict. Tensions rise as Russia proposes a 'high-tech duel' with Kyiv, echoing Cold War-era brinkmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:25 IST
High-Tech Missile Duel: East vs West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, tensions escalated as Ukraine launched an offensive using both U.S.-made ATACMs and British Storm Shadow missiles against Russia's Rostov region. Russian defense forces reportedly intercepted all ATACMs and most of the Storm Shadows. Moscow has vowed retaliatory actions.

These attacks followed recent approvals from the United States and Britain, prompting Russia to claim these nations are active participants in the conflict. In response, Russia introduced its hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, aimed at Dnipro in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin warns of further strikes unless attacks cease.

As the conflict intensifies, Putin proposed a 'high-tech duel' with Ukraine, suggesting a tit-for-tat missile exchange targeting decision-making areas like Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Putin's actions and rhetoric, questioning the Russian leader's rationality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024