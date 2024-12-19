Uttarakhand Madrassas Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Compliance with Legal Framework

The Uttarakhand police have launched a verification drive targeting madrassas across the state amid concerns over illegal operations. The directive, issued by the Chief Minister's Office and communicated to law enforcement by the DGP, aims to safeguard children and enforce legal compliance.

Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne highlighted that the primary goal is to prevent illegal activities and ensure that all madrassas operate within the legal parameters. The verification process will include checking registrations, documents, and scrutinizing funding sources.

This move comes as the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of a 2004 Uttar Pradesh law regulating Muslim minority educational institutions, emphasizing secularism's requirement to treat all institutions equally, regardless of faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)