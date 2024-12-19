Left Menu

Uttarakhand Madrassas Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Compliance with Legal Framework

The Uttarakhand police have ordered a verification of madrassas following complaints of illegal operations. The initiative, prompted by the Chief Minister's Office, aims to ensure the safety of children and adherence to legal norms. Districts must submit investigation reports within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:50 IST
Uttarakhand Madrassas Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Compliance with Legal Framework
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand police have launched a verification drive targeting madrassas across the state amid concerns over illegal operations. The directive, issued by the Chief Minister's Office and communicated to law enforcement by the DGP, aims to safeguard children and enforce legal compliance.

Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne highlighted that the primary goal is to prevent illegal activities and ensure that all madrassas operate within the legal parameters. The verification process will include checking registrations, documents, and scrutinizing funding sources.

This move comes as the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of a 2004 Uttar Pradesh law regulating Muslim minority educational institutions, emphasizing secularism's requirement to treat all institutions equally, regardless of faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024