Uttarakhand Madrassas Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Compliance with Legal Framework
The Uttarakhand police have ordered a verification of madrassas following complaints of illegal operations. The initiative, prompted by the Chief Minister's Office, aims to ensure the safety of children and adherence to legal norms. Districts must submit investigation reports within a month.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand police have launched a verification drive targeting madrassas across the state amid concerns over illegal operations. The directive, issued by the Chief Minister's Office and communicated to law enforcement by the DGP, aims to safeguard children and enforce legal compliance.
Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne highlighted that the primary goal is to prevent illegal activities and ensure that all madrassas operate within the legal parameters. The verification process will include checking registrations, documents, and scrutinizing funding sources.
This move comes as the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of a 2004 Uttar Pradesh law regulating Muslim minority educational institutions, emphasizing secularism's requirement to treat all institutions equally, regardless of faith.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- police
- verification
- madrassas
- illegal
- education
- legal
- safety
- compliance
- children
ALSO READ
Mattel Faces Legal Heat Over 'Wicked' Doll Packaging Blunder
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
China's 'Love Education': A New Course to Boost Birth Rates
Breaking Sports Buzz: Legal Battles and Surprising Moves in the Field
PTI's Omar Ayub Resigns From Judicial Commission Amid Legal Troubles