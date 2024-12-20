Left Menu

Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Police Force with Major Funding

Australia will provide A$190 million to aid Solomon Islands' police expansion, aiming for the country to become less reliant on external forces. This decision comes amidst concerns over Chinese influence following a recent security pact. The funding covers four years and includes training and infrastructure support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-12-2024 05:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 05:59 IST
Australia's government has pledged A$190 million to strengthen the Solomon Islands police force, reducing its dependency on foreign assistance. Announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the initiative positions Australia as the Solomon Islands' preferred security partner, enhancing regional stability.

Since 2022, the Solomon Islands have seen a small presence of Chinese police following a security agreement between Beijing and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. This relationship has sparked concern among Australian and U.S. officials. Australia has a historical presence in the Solomon Islands, having intervened during the 2003-2017 internal unrest.

The newly-elected Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, acknowledging lingering concerns, stated the government is committed to revisiting its policing ties. Albanese emphasized that the substantial funding package promises long-term training and infrastructure to ensure the Solomon Islands can build a sovereign security capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

