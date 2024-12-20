Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Police Force with Major Funding

Australia's government has pledged A$190 million to strengthen the Solomon Islands police force, reducing its dependency on foreign assistance. Announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the initiative positions Australia as the Solomon Islands' preferred security partner, enhancing regional stability.

Since 2022, the Solomon Islands have seen a small presence of Chinese police following a security agreement between Beijing and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. This relationship has sparked concern among Australian and U.S. officials. Australia has a historical presence in the Solomon Islands, having intervened during the 2003-2017 internal unrest.

The newly-elected Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, acknowledging lingering concerns, stated the government is committed to revisiting its policing ties. Albanese emphasized that the substantial funding package promises long-term training and infrastructure to ensure the Solomon Islands can build a sovereign security capability.

