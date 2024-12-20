Left Menu

UN Resolution Calls for ICJ Opinion on Israel's Humanitarian Obligations

The UN General Assembly passed a Norwegian-backed resolution asking the International Court of Justice to clarify Israel's humanitarian obligations in Gaza and the West Bank. Approved by 137 votes to 12, it follows previous ICJ rulings and Israeli laws restricting UNRWA operations. The resolution urges Israel to comply with international law.

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution, initiated by Norway, requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's humanitarian obligations in Gaza and the West Bank. The resolution, passed with a vote of 137-12 and 22 abstentions, highlights the international community's concerns about Israel's role in these territories.

The resolution comes on the heels of a July ICJ opinion condemning Israel's occupation of lands captured 57 years ago, calling it unlawful and urging the end of settlement construction. It also follows new Israeli laws, set to take effect soon, that would restrict UNRWA's operations in Palestinian areas.

UN officials stress that if UNRWA is curtailed, Israel, as the occupying power, is legally obligated to provide for Palestinians' basic needs. The motion challenges Israeli impediments to humanitarian aid and seeks further ICJ guidance on ensuring access to essential supplies for Palestinian civilians.

