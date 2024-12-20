Left Menu

Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Security with $100 Million Investment

Australia pledges over $100 million to expand the Solomon Islands' police force, aiming to reduce reliance on external partners like China. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of building sovereign security capabilities. This funding highlights Australia's strategic role in Pacific security dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:49 IST
Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Security with $100 Million Investment
Solomon Islands Image Credit: Flickr

In a significant move to bolster regional security, Australia has pledged over $100 million to the Solomon Islands to help expand its police force. This investment aims to reduce the island nation's reliance on external partners, including China, which has established security ties with the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized Australia's role as the "security partner of choice" during a press conference in Canberra. The initiative, totaling A$190 million over four years, will focus on training and infrastructure development for the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

The funding comes amid geopolitical tensions, with Australia and the U.S. seeking to limit China's influence in the Pacific region. Despite the increase in Australian support, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele noted that security collaborations with China will persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024