Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Security with $100 Million Investment
Australia pledges over $100 million to expand the Solomon Islands' police force, aiming to reduce reliance on external partners like China. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of building sovereign security capabilities. This funding highlights Australia's strategic role in Pacific security dynamics.
In a significant move to bolster regional security, Australia has pledged over $100 million to the Solomon Islands to help expand its police force. This investment aims to reduce the island nation's reliance on external partners, including China, which has established security ties with the Solomon Islands.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized Australia's role as the "security partner of choice" during a press conference in Canberra. The initiative, totaling A$190 million over four years, will focus on training and infrastructure development for the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.
The funding comes amid geopolitical tensions, with Australia and the U.S. seeking to limit China's influence in the Pacific region. Despite the increase in Australian support, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele noted that security collaborations with China will persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Stock Market in a Tense Wait Before Economic Conference
China Strikes Back: Sanctions on U.S. Military Firms
Philippines Challenges China: Diplomatic Protest over Maritime Incident
Diplomatic Tensions: Philippines Files Protest Against China Over Maritime Clash
Tensions Rise: China Sets 'Red Line' for U.S. and Allies