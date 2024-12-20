Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Security with $100 Million Investment

In a significant move to bolster regional security, Australia has pledged over $100 million to the Solomon Islands to help expand its police force. This investment aims to reduce the island nation's reliance on external partners, including China, which has established security ties with the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized Australia's role as the "security partner of choice" during a press conference in Canberra. The initiative, totaling A$190 million over four years, will focus on training and infrastructure development for the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

The funding comes amid geopolitical tensions, with Australia and the U.S. seeking to limit China's influence in the Pacific region. Despite the increase in Australian support, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele noted that security collaborations with China will persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)