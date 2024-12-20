Left Menu

Mysterious Body Delivery Sparks 1 Crore Extortion Bid

In West Godavari, India, a family received a box containing a 45-year-old man's dead body, accompanied by a Rs 1.3 crore extortion demand. Delivered to their under-construction house, the incident has prompted a police investigation led by District Superintendent Adnan Nayeem Asmi, aiming to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre and alarming incident, a family in West Godavari district received a box containing the dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man, accompanied by a demand for Rs 1.3 crore. This unsettling delivery has launched a wave of concern in the community.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi reported that the box arrived at the family's under-construction house on Thursday night. The family, taken aback by the disturbing find, immediately contacted the authorities.

Police sources revealed that the box was delivered by an autorickshaw. The authorities are now diligently working to unravel the mystery behind this grim package and the associated extortion attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

