Mysterious Body Delivery Sparks 1 Crore Extortion Bid

In a bizarre and alarming incident, a family in West Godavari district received a box containing the dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man, accompanied by a demand for Rs 1.3 crore. This unsettling delivery has launched a wave of concern in the community.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi reported that the box arrived at the family's under-construction house on Thursday night. The family, taken aback by the disturbing find, immediately contacted the authorities.

Police sources revealed that the box was delivered by an autorickshaw. The authorities are now diligently working to unravel the mystery behind this grim package and the associated extortion attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)