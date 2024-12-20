Political Power Struggle: The Electricity Theft Allegations Against MP Zia Ur Rehman
Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman faces electricity theft charges with a Rs 1.91 crore fine and power disconnection. An anti-encroachment drive saw his residence's steps bulldozed. Amid security, officials found meter tampering. His father, Mamlukur Rehman Barq, was accused of threatening officials during the inspection.
The steps leading to MP Zia Ur Rehman's house were bulldozed in Sambhal, with officials citing an anti-encroachment drive targeting public drain encroachments. This followed electricity theft allegations against Rehman, resulting in a hefty Rs 1.91 crore fine and disconnection of power at his residence.
Authorities conducted the inspection amid extensive security measures, which revealed evidence of meter tampering. According to the First Information Report, electricity theft was confirmed at the site. The MP's father, Mamlukur Rehman Barq, allegedly threatened officials, adding complications to the ongoing investigation.
This action is part of a larger 15-day enforcement campaign in the district. Meanwhile, security forces monitor the situation closely as tensions rise over these allegations, which coincide with a previous incident involving violence linked to Rehman and his father.
