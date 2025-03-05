UP: Illegal structure razed in anti-encroachment drive in Fatehpur

Uttar Pradesh police, along with administration, on Wednesday demolished an illegal construction, belonging to a notorious criminal in limits of Hathgaon police station area in Fatehpur, officials said. According to officials, the construction was made "illegally" on a government land.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal said that the illegal construction belonged to a criminal who has more than 12 cases registered against him. "Today, in the Hathgaon police station area in Fatehpur district, a joint team of police and administration demolished the illegally encroached government property by the notorious gangster Imran," Jaiswal told ANI.

"Imran has more than 12 cases registered against him in the district," he added. Earlier in the day, Amritsar Rural Police recovered 23 kilograms of heroin in Devi Dass Pura village, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that the hunt is on to nab the accused.

Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), border range, Satinder Singh, told ANI, "Today, Amritsar Rural Police has recovered 23 kg of heroin during an investigation under the Punjab Chief Minister and DGP's special campaign of 'War on Drugs. ' In this case, two people have been nominated- Lucky, who lives in the US, and his worker, Karan, a local from Devi Dass Pura. The recovery was made from Karan's house, and he will be arrested soon... " "All the heroin coming from Pakistan is coming through drones...," DIG Singh added.

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav in a social media post said, "The consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by #USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh @ Lucky". "Multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him". A first information report has been registered under the NDPS Act at Jandiala police station, he added.

"Further investigations are underway to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network," DGP Yadav said. Meanwhile, Punjab Police have intensified efforts across the state under its anti-drug drive 'War Against Drugs'.

It conducted 524 raids across the state, arresting 69 drug smugglers and registering 53 FIRs. Officials inspected 164 pharmaceutical shops in six districts to curb the sale of illicit drugs. The operation, involving 1,900 personnel, also led to the seizure of 1.5 kg of heroin, 100g of opium, and 7,610 intoxicant tablets, along with Rs1.33 lakh in drug money. Additionally, 161 awareness events were held to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse, the police said in a statement. (ANI)

