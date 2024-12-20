Operation Milap: A Ray of Hope

The Delhi Police, through its initiative 'Operation Milap', has successfully reunited 311 missing individuals with their families since the beginning of 2024, as confirmed by an official statement on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, the recovered individuals included 118 minor girls, 86 minor boys, and 107 adults. Among those rescued, 183 were from Shahdara, while the remaining were found across other districts of Delhi and in various states throughout India.

The operation recovered 274 people from Delhi, 20 from Uttar Pradesh, and four from Bihar. Remarkable rescues include a 14-year-old boy found in Lucknow after being missing for eight years, and a 16-year-old girl located in Telangana after disappearing in 2018. Both have been successfully reunited with their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)