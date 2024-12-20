Charges Filed in Manchester Airport Incident
Two men have been charged following a violent incident at Manchester Airport in July. British prosecutors announced on Friday that no police officers involved will face charges related to the occurrence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Two men are facing charges after a violent altercation erupted at Manchester Airport in July. The announcement came from British prosecutors on Friday.
Authorities confirmed that no police officers, who were present during the incident, will be charged.
This development concludes a significant phase of the investigation into the airport melee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester
- airport
- incident
- charges
- violent
- altercation
- prosecutors
- police
- British
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Train Altercation Turns Deadly in Seat Dispute
India 'closely monitoring' violent offensive in Syria, political turmoil in South Korea: MEA
Romanian prosecutors open probe into computer crimes related to election
Tension in Sambhal: Arrests Made After Violent Clashes
ICC Prosecutors Seek Justice Against Anti-Balaka Leaders