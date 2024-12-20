Left Menu

Charges Filed in Manchester Airport Incident

Two men have been charged following a violent incident at Manchester Airport in July. British prosecutors announced on Friday that no police officers involved will face charges related to the occurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two men are facing charges after a violent altercation erupted at Manchester Airport in July. The announcement came from British prosecutors on Friday.

Authorities confirmed that no police officers, who were present during the incident, will be charged.

This development concludes a significant phase of the investigation into the airport melee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

