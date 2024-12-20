Left Menu

Building Bridges: Maldives and India Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

A parliamentary delegation from the Maldives will visit India in February 2025, reinforcing ties under the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. Discussions will focus on enhancing relations and sharing insights from past exchanges. Additionally, India's Ministry of External Affairs addresses concerns about fake job offers targeting overseas job seekers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:49 IST
The government of India announced that the Speaker of the People's Republic of Maldives, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, is scheduled to visit the country from February 10-14, 2025. This visit marks part of the ongoing parliamentary exchanges aimed at strengthening bilateral relations under the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

Minister Pabitra Margherita informed the Lok Sabha that these exchanges are crucial for fostering people-to-people connections with neighboring countries. Details of the past parliamentary visits with the Maldives were shared, highlighting efforts to reinforce diplomatic ties through mutual visits and discussions.

In another pressing issue, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the awareness over fake job offers targeting Indian nationals for overseas employment. The government is taking firm steps to address these scams by coordinating with state police and implementing legal actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to protect the citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

