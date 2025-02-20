Trump Eyes Trade Revival with China Amid Tense Relations

In a bold statement aboard Air Force One, former US President Donald Trump announced the potential for a renewed trade agreement with China, citing his "very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a foundational element. Trump, reflecting on his first-term accomplishments, recalled a "great trade deal" with China in 2020.

Trump emphasized mutual respect amidst competition: "He loves China, and I love the USA." He lauded Xi as "a very unique person" and hinted at a future visit to the White House by President Xi. Despite this camaraderie, tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high, with issues spanning trade tariffs to cybersecurity challenges.

Responding to Trump's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that "trade wars and tariff wars produce no winners," urging peaceful dialogue to address each nation's concerns, as reported by Chinese state media. Trump has shown interest in a deal featuring significant Chinese investments and American product purchases, alongside nuclear security discussions.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing, rooted in a myriad of disagreements, continue to simmer. A CNN report highlighted Trump's economic competition campaign against China, leading to increased tariffs and a World Trade Organization complaint from Beijing.

Furthermore, the ongoing TikTok situation caught Trump's attention as he proposed a deal securing US control over half of the app. Talking aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "It would be great to keep TikTok alive," signaling an opportunity for bilateral discussions.

Despite rhetoric and economic maneuvers, Trump's social media statements reflect a desire for US-China cooperation, aiming to address global issues collaboratively.

