38th AGM of NWDA Society and 22nd SCILR Meeting Discuss Progress on River Interlinking Projects

The 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Society and the 22nd meeting of the Special Committee for Interlinking of Rivers (SCILR) were held under the chairmanship of Shri C.R. Patil, the Hon’ble Minister for Jal Shakti. These meetings focused on the ongoing developments and challenges related to the Interlinking of Rivers (ILR) initiative, a crucial project for India's water resource management.

During the meeting, Shri C.R. Patil highlighted the significant progress made in two major projects: the Modified Parbati Kalisindh Chambal (MPKC) Link and the Ken-Betwa Link Project. He emphasized the recent developments in Rajasthan, where a special program was held in Jaipur to inaugurate various state projects, including the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the MPKC link project by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. Shri Patil urged the participating states to build consensus on their respective river link projects, aiming to accelerate the nation's overall water resource development.

Focus on Progress and Challenges

The Secretary of the Department of Water Resources (DoWR, RD & GR) also presented an update, underscoring the substantial progress made in the Interlinking of Rivers programme in recent years. Notably, she pointed to the Ken-Betwa Link Project, which is the first river link under the National Perspective Plan currently being implemented. The Secretary reiterated that water resource management remains a top priority for the Government of India, and the ILR programme continues to be prioritized at the national level.

Key Discussions and Presentations

The Director-General of NWDA provided a detailed presentation on the agenda items, which included an update on the status of various river link projects, ongoing works, and bottlenecks that may hinder progress. The meeting also covered the NWDA’s Annual Report and Audited Accounts for the year 2023-24, in addition to discussions on intra-state link projects. Representatives from various state governments shared their observations and views regarding the ILR projects in their regions.

Among the notable attendees were several prominent ministers, including:

Shri Rajbhushan Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti

Shri Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of Water Resources Department, Bihar

Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Uttar Pradesh

Shri K. Lakshminarayanan, Hon’ble Minister, Public Works Department (PWD), Puducherry

The meeting was also attended virtually by:

Shri Roshy Augustine, Hon’ble Minister, Water Resources Department (WRD), Kerala

Smt. Shruti Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister, WRD, Haryana

Shri Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya, Hon’ble Minister, WRD, Gujarat

Collaborative Effort for National Development

The meeting highlighted the collaborative nature of the ILR programme, with state and central officials working together to address challenges and ensure the efficient management of water resources across India. It was stressed that the successful implementation of these interlinking projects would not only improve water distribution across drought-prone regions but also boost agricultural productivity, ensure reliable drinking water supply, and help in mitigating the effects of flooding in several regions.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of sustainable water management practices and the need for coordination between various states to address the multifaceted challenges of water resource distribution, conservation, and management.

Moving Forward

As the government moves ahead with these critical river interlinking projects, it was reiterated that ongoing cooperation between various stakeholders—central and state governments, technical agencies, and local communities—is vital to ensure the success of this ambitious programme. With projects like the Ken-Betwa link and MPKC paving the way for further interlinking efforts, the meetings underscored the importance of a unified approach to securing India’s water future.

The successful implementation of these projects will play a pivotal role in meeting the country’s water demands and ensuring equitable distribution across all regions. The ILR programme, under the leadership of Shri C.R. Patil, continues to be a cornerstone of India's water management strategy for the future.