Left Menu

Temporary Relief for KT Rama Rao in Formula-E Race Case

The Telangana High Court has provided temporary relief to BRS leader KT Rama Rao by ordering the Anti-Corruption Bureau not to arrest him until December 30. This development follows allegations concerning unauthorized foreign currency payments linked to hosting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:31 IST
Temporary Relief for KT Rama Rao in Formula-E Race Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has temporarily restrained the Anti-Corruption Bureau from arresting BRS leader KT Rama Rao until December 30 over the Formula-E race case allegations.

Justice Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat presided over the petition filed by Rama Rao seeking to nullify the ACB's FIR against him. The interim relief comes amidst charges of corruption involving foreign currency payments during the previous administration.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had allowed the case registration, naming Rama Rao as the primary accused. The allegations involve top officials in conducting the Formula-E race, with a breach of contract claimed by the race organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024