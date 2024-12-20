Temporary Relief for KT Rama Rao in Formula-E Race Case
The Telangana High Court has provided temporary relief to BRS leader KT Rama Rao by ordering the Anti-Corruption Bureau not to arrest him until December 30. This development follows allegations concerning unauthorized foreign currency payments linked to hosting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana High Court has temporarily restrained the Anti-Corruption Bureau from arresting BRS leader KT Rama Rao until December 30 over the Formula-E race case allegations.
Justice Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat presided over the petition filed by Rama Rao seeking to nullify the ACB's FIR against him. The interim relief comes amidst charges of corruption involving foreign currency payments during the previous administration.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had allowed the case registration, naming Rama Rao as the primary accused. The allegations involve top officials in conducting the Formula-E race, with a breach of contract claimed by the race organizers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- KT Rama Rao
- BRS
- Formula-E
- Race
- High Court
- Corruption
- Hyderabad
- ACB
- Arvind Kumar
ALSO READ
Madras High Court Orders Probe into Puzhal Prison Alleged Brutality
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader Sengar
Delhi High Court Dismisses Duplicate FIR Against Tahir Hussain
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Medical Grounds
BJP Embraces Youth: A New Leadership Era