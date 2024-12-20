Temporary Relief for KT Rama Rao in Formula-E Race Case

The Telangana High Court has temporarily restrained the Anti-Corruption Bureau from arresting BRS leader KT Rama Rao until December 30 over the Formula-E race case allegations.

Justice Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat presided over the petition filed by Rama Rao seeking to nullify the ACB's FIR against him. The interim relief comes amidst charges of corruption involving foreign currency payments during the previous administration.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had allowed the case registration, naming Rama Rao as the primary accused. The allegations involve top officials in conducting the Formula-E race, with a breach of contract claimed by the race organizers.

