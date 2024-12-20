Left Menu

Court Acquits Family in Dowry Death Case amid Inadequate Evidence

A Delhi court acquitted a man and his family in a dowry suicide case. The court dismissed their conviction due to insufficient evidence and contradictions in the prosecution's testimonies. The deceased's diary and suicide note contained no allegations, leading to doubt over the accusations of harassment.

  India

A Delhi court has acquitted a man and his family members in a case involving the alleged dowry-related suicide of his wife, underscoring that not every suicide by a married woman can be presumed to result from harassment.

Additional sessions judge Vishal Pahuja dismissed the charges against the husband and his relatives, citing the lack of concrete evidence brought forward by the prosecution. The Malviya Nagar police station had registered the case under dowry death and cruelty to a married woman.

In the verdict dated December 18, the judge noted the prosecution's failure to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, pointing out inconsistencies and unfounded allegations in witness testimonies, which included the deceased woman's family. The court emphasized the absence of any accusations in the woman's diary and suicide note, stating that the accused couldn't be held responsible without substantial evidence.

