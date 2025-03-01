Man Acquitted in Dowry Harassment Case Following Suicide
A man was acquitted by a court in a case accusing him of harassing his wife for dowry, which led to her suicide. The court found no evidence against him, as the deceased's father admitted his coerced testimony. Other witnesses also provided no supporting evidence of harassment.
- Country:
- India
A court has acquitted a man accused of harassing his wife for dowry, supposedly driving her to suicide in 2023. The case drew attention due to the serious nature of the charges.
The woman's father, an illiterate laborer, revealed he was coerced into signing a statement against the accused by police officials. The court determined that the father's testimony was not credible, given his admission about the circumstances under which he signed the documents.
No prosecution witness, including the deceased's uncle and a neighbor, could support the allegations of harassment. The judge concluded that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges of cruelty and dowry harassment, leading to the man's acquittal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
