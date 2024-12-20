Housekeeper Arrested for Invasion of Privacy: Hidden Camera in Hospital Washroom
A man part of the housekeeping team at a Dwarka government hospital was arrested for placing a mobile phone with an active camera in a women's washroom. Discovered due to the phone's ringing, he confessed to the act during police interrogation, revealing it had been ongoing for a month.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident occurred at a government hospital in Dwarka, where a member of the housekeeping staff was arrested for planting a mobile phone with its camera turned on in a women's washroom. This was confirmed by a police officer on Friday.
The situation came to light when a woman's visit to the washroom was interrupted by the phone suddenly ringing, which drew her attention to the concealed device.
Upon arrest, the accused admitted to his actions and revealed that he had been carrying out this invasion of privacy for the past month. Law enforcement officials have seized the phone and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dwarka
- hospital
- camera
- privacy
- invasion
- arrest
- washroom
- housekeeping
- investigation
- probe
ALSO READ
Outcry Over Treatment of Minorities in Bangladesh After Arrest of ISKCON Priest
Controversial Arrest: BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy's Clash with Law
More than 400 people have been identified, 32 arrested in Sambhal violence: DM tells PTI.
Najib Razak's House Arrest Appeal: Legal Drama Unfolds
Illegal Residency Uncovered: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Navi Mumbai