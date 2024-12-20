Left Menu

Housekeeper Arrested for Invasion of Privacy: Hidden Camera in Hospital Washroom

A man part of the housekeeping team at a Dwarka government hospital was arrested for placing a mobile phone with an active camera in a women's washroom. Discovered due to the phone's ringing, he confessed to the act during police interrogation, revealing it had been ongoing for a month.

Updated: 20-12-2024 19:01 IST
A shocking incident occurred at a government hospital in Dwarka, where a member of the housekeeping staff was arrested for planting a mobile phone with its camera turned on in a women's washroom. This was confirmed by a police officer on Friday.

The situation came to light when a woman's visit to the washroom was interrupted by the phone suddenly ringing, which drew her attention to the concealed device.

Upon arrest, the accused admitted to his actions and revealed that he had been carrying out this invasion of privacy for the past month. Law enforcement officials have seized the phone and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

