Fake CBI Officers Arrested for Rs 5 Lakh Fraud

Police arrested three cyber fraudsters who posed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers to scam a family out of Rs 5 lakh, officials reported on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Satish Kumar Yadav, Sunil Kumar, and Shivam, were apprehended in Gurgaon following a complaint from a south Delhi resident. The family was deceived into believing their son was involved in a criminal case.

Investigation revealed the money was transferred to multiple accounts in Bikaner and Jaipur. The suspects were traced and apprehended. In confession, the fraudsters admitted to orchestrating the scam and using the stolen funds for personal expenses. Police recovered mobiles, debit cards, and froze funds.

