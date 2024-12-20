Left Menu

Sudan's RSF Challenges National Unity with New Government Plan

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan plan to collaborate with a new government to manage territories they control. This move threatens the national unity as there's a standoff between the RSF and the army, with escalating violence and international concern about potential partition.

Updated: 20-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:20 IST
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced intentions to cooperate with a newly planned government to manage regions under their control, signaling a significant move towards the division of the country after 20 months of civil conflict.

The RSF, embroiled in a conflict with the national army since April of last year, holds sway over large areas of central and western Sudan, including much of the capital Khartoum and its stronghold, the Darfur region. The establishment of a new ruling body in these areas is set to challenge the authority of the internationally recognized army-led government, now relocated to Port Sudan.

Despite discussions among Western diplomats about the emerging governmental structure, skepticism remains. With no clear timeline or structure discussed, concerns about RSF's history of atrocities further complicate its potential recognition. The U.S. and rights organizations allege ethnic cleansing against the RSF, charges both sides deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

