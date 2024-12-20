Left Menu

High Court Demands Action Against Mumbai Air Pollution

The Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra authorities for insufficient efforts to tackle air pollution, deeming a pollution-free environment a constitutional right. The court highlighted the need for inherent action and urged immediate measures to manage traffic and construction-related emissions, underscoring the health dangers for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has emphasized that a pollution-free environment is a constitutional right, criticizing the Maharashtra government and authorities for their inadequate response to air pollution issues.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, identified air quality as directly linked to Article 21, ensuring citizens' right to life. They expressed sorrow over the lack of substantial measures against emissions from construction and traffic, particularly on Mumbai's key highways.

The court has called for proactive steps, including improved traffic management and immediate pollution monitoring, to protect public health, scheduling further deliberations for January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

