High Court Demands Action Against Mumbai Air Pollution

The Bombay High Court has emphasized that a pollution-free environment is a constitutional right, criticizing the Maharashtra government and authorities for their inadequate response to air pollution issues.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, identified air quality as directly linked to Article 21, ensuring citizens' right to life. They expressed sorrow over the lack of substantial measures against emissions from construction and traffic, particularly on Mumbai's key highways.

The court has called for proactive steps, including improved traffic management and immediate pollution monitoring, to protect public health, scheduling further deliberations for January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)