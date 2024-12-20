Himachal Pradesh Seeks FCA Amendment for Calamity Relief

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Union government to amend the Forest Conservation Act (FCA). The goal is to facilitate land allotment of up to 10 bighas to individuals who suffer substantial damage to their land and property due to frequent natural calamities.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi highlighted the significant loss sustained from natural disasters each year, lamenting that the FCA impedes the state's efforts to aid affected residents despite being the primary custodian of forest lands.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar emphasized that the predicament is not unique to Himachal Pradesh, as other states similarly struggle to provide forest land to affected communities under current regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)