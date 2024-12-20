Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks FCA Amendment for Calamity Relief

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to amend the Forest Conservation Act. This would permit allotment of up to 10 bighas of forest land to those affected by natural calamities, addressing recurring damage to lands and properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh Seeks FCA Amendment for Calamity Relief
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Union government to amend the Forest Conservation Act (FCA). The goal is to facilitate land allotment of up to 10 bighas to individuals who suffer substantial damage to their land and property due to frequent natural calamities.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi highlighted the significant loss sustained from natural disasters each year, lamenting that the FCA impedes the state's efforts to aid affected residents despite being the primary custodian of forest lands.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar emphasized that the predicament is not unique to Himachal Pradesh, as other states similarly struggle to provide forest land to affected communities under current regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024