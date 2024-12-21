Tragic Collision: Biker Dragged 30 Kilometers by Government Vehicle

In a shocking incident, a government vehicle carrying Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi reportedly hit a biker and dragged his body for an astonishing 30 kilometers in Nanpara, India. The victim, Narendra Kumar Haldar, aged 35, was on his way home when the accident happened on the busy Nanpara-Bahraich road.

Details from the police reveal that Haldar's body became entangled in the vehicle, which was not stopped until it reached Nanpara Tehsil. District Magistrate Monika Rani has recommended the suspension of Awasthi, who was present in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver, Meraj Ahmed, is currently in police custody.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the timeline and circumstances, marking the incident as a gross negligence case. Investigators are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events, while the family of the deceased has lodged a formal complaint naming the vehicle involved.

