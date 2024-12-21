Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market

A car ploughed into a crowd at the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany, resulting in one casualty and several injuries. The driver was arrested, with police and emergency services dispatched to the scene. This incident echoes a similar attack on a Berlin market eight years ago.

Updated: 21-12-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 01:19 IST
A car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German town of Magdeburg, causing a tragic scene that resulted in at least one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident occurred on Friday, as reported by broadcaster MDR and other local media, citing a local government official.

Local police have confirmed the apprehension of the suspected driver. The exact motive behind the incident remains unclear, as both police and the local government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. A substantial number of police officers and emergency responders were present at the site, with the market's manager advising people to vacate the city center for their safety.

Witnesses recounted to MDR that the vehicle drove directly toward the market crowd, heading towards the town hall. This event eerily mirrors the 2016 terror attack in Berlin where a truck, driven by Anis Amri, struck a crowded Christmas market, claiming 12 lives and injuring many more.

