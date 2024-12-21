Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market

A car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German town of Magdeburg, causing a tragic scene that resulted in at least one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident occurred on Friday, as reported by broadcaster MDR and other local media, citing a local government official.

Local police have confirmed the apprehension of the suspected driver. The exact motive behind the incident remains unclear, as both police and the local government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. A substantial number of police officers and emergency responders were present at the site, with the market's manager advising people to vacate the city center for their safety.

Witnesses recounted to MDR that the vehicle drove directly toward the market crowd, heading towards the town hall. This event eerily mirrors the 2016 terror attack in Berlin where a truck, driven by Anis Amri, struck a crowded Christmas market, claiming 12 lives and injuring many more.

(With inputs from agencies.)