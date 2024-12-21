Assault and Molestation Charges Land Indian-Origin Man in Jail
Arjune Ravi, a 25-year-old Indian-origin resident of Singapore, was sentenced to over a year in jail after being found guilty of assaulting his father and molesting a woman in separate incidents. The charges stem from a May assault on his father and an unrelated November molestation case.
In Singapore, a 25-year-old man of Indian origin, Arjune Ravi, has been handed a prison sentence of one year, five months, and six weeks after pleading guilty to charges of assaulting his father and molesting a woman in separate incidents, authorities confirm.
Ravi launched an assault on his 64-year-old father, continuing the attack even as police awaited entry into their apartment on May 10. The victim was subsequently hospitalized with multiple injuries, including a nasal fracture, according to the Straits Times.
In a distinct event, Ravi was involved in a molestation case on Buffalo Road, in the Little India enclave, on November 10. The victim managed to record and photograph Ravi, leading to his arrest, as detailed by Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang.
