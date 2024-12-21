Left Menu

Assault and Molestation Charges Land Indian-Origin Man in Jail

Arjune Ravi, a 25-year-old Indian-origin resident of Singapore, was sentenced to over a year in jail after being found guilty of assaulting his father and molesting a woman in separate incidents. The charges stem from a May assault on his father and an unrelated November molestation case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-12-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 09:17 IST
Assault and Molestation Charges Land Indian-Origin Man in Jail
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In Singapore, a 25-year-old man of Indian origin, Arjune Ravi, has been handed a prison sentence of one year, five months, and six weeks after pleading guilty to charges of assaulting his father and molesting a woman in separate incidents, authorities confirm.

Ravi launched an assault on his 64-year-old father, continuing the attack even as police awaited entry into their apartment on May 10. The victim was subsequently hospitalized with multiple injuries, including a nasal fracture, according to the Straits Times.

In a distinct event, Ravi was involved in a molestation case on Buffalo Road, in the Little India enclave, on November 10. The victim managed to record and photograph Ravi, leading to his arrest, as detailed by Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024