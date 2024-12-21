Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: End of Winter Session Highlights

The Maharashtra legislative assembly wrapped up its winter session, formally prorogued on Saturday. Notable incidents during the session stirred controversy, including remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar.

Tensions in Parbhani city arose from the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, escalating to violence. In a separate incident, a sarpanch was murdered in Beed, further fueling the unrest.

As the session concludes, lawmakers prepare to reconvene for the budget session, scheduled for March 3 in Mumbai, aiming to address ongoing concerns and legislative business.

