Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: End of Winter Session Highlights
The Maharashtra legislative assembly concluded its winter session, with significant events including uproar over Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, violence due to a desecrated Constitution replica, and a sarpanch's murder. The assembly will reconvene for the budget session on March 3 in Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra legislative assembly wrapped up its winter session, formally prorogued on Saturday. Notable incidents during the session stirred controversy, including remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar.
Tensions in Parbhani city arose from the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, escalating to violence. In a separate incident, a sarpanch was murdered in Beed, further fueling the unrest.
As the session concludes, lawmakers prepare to reconvene for the budget session, scheduled for March 3 in Mumbai, aiming to address ongoing concerns and legislative business.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly till 4 pm as oppn MLAs protest over Polavaram project
Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly as opposition MLAs stage protest over Polavaram project
BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker of newly-constituted Maharashtra assembly.
BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as pro-term speaker
BJP MLA Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker; special assembly session from Dec 7