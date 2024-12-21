Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: End of Winter Session Highlights

The Maharashtra legislative assembly concluded its winter session, with significant events including uproar over Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, violence due to a desecrated Constitution replica, and a sarpanch's murder. The assembly will reconvene for the budget session on March 3 in Mumbai.

Updated: 21-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:58 IST
The Maharashtra legislative assembly wrapped up its winter session, formally prorogued on Saturday. Notable incidents during the session stirred controversy, including remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar.

Tensions in Parbhani city arose from the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, escalating to violence. In a separate incident, a sarpanch was murdered in Beed, further fueling the unrest.

As the session concludes, lawmakers prepare to reconvene for the budget session, scheduled for March 3 in Mumbai, aiming to address ongoing concerns and legislative business.

