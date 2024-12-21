Left Menu

Delhi Schools Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued directives to its schools to identify and prevent the admission of illegal Bangladeshi migrant students. Additionally, it has instructed the health department to ensure no birth certificates are issued to them. These measures follow a government meeting addressing illegal immigration concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:38 IST
Delhi Schools Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, focusing on their entry into municipal schools.

During a recent meeting led by the principal secretary (home) of the Delhi government, MCD officials were directed to implement preventive measures swiftly.

In response, the MCD released an order mandating regular reports and verification drives to address concerns before the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024