Delhi Schools Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued directives to its schools to identify and prevent the admission of illegal Bangladeshi migrant students. Additionally, it has instructed the health department to ensure no birth certificates are issued to them. These measures follow a government meeting addressing illegal immigration concerns.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, focusing on their entry into municipal schools.
During a recent meeting led by the principal secretary (home) of the Delhi government, MCD officials were directed to implement preventive measures swiftly.
In response, the MCD released an order mandating regular reports and verification drives to address concerns before the upcoming elections.
