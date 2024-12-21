Ballistic Missile Strike: Yemen Houthis Target Central Israel

In a statement released on Saturday, Yemen's Houthi rebels declared they had successfully launched a ballistic missile targeting a military site in the Jaffa area, located in central Israel. This action marks a significant escalation in tensions.

Reacting promptly, the Israeli military has begun an initial probe into the missile incident, which reportedly involved the projectile being launched from Yemeni territory. Israeli authorities are currently examining the specifics of the event as part of a broader investigation.

The situation remains tense as both nations assess the implications of this hostile act. With developments ongoing, regional stability hangs delicately in the balance, highlighting the fragility of peace in the Middle Eastern landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)