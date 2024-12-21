Vehicles as Weapons: Tracing the Grim Legacy of Car-Ramming Attacks
The article discusses the increasing trend of vehicle-ramming attacks globally, with motives ranging from religious extremism to personal grievances. This phenomenon has prompted significant urban planning changes to protect public spaces. Notable attacks across various countries, including Germany, China, and the US, are highlighted, showing diverse motives and tragic outcomes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A recent car-ramming incident at a Christmas market in Germany, considered an attack by police, marks a grim trend of similar events globally, where vehicles are used as deadly weapons.
Over the past decade, such attacks occurred with varied motives, from Islamic extremism to personal grievances, significantly impacting city planning worldwide.
The report spotlights major incidents, including a recent German attack, tracing a chilling pattern of violence that transcends borders and ideologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement