Diplomatic Waters: Chinese Ship Accused in Baltic Fibre-Optic Breach Sets Sail Again
The Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, under investigation for damaging two Baltic fibre-optic cables, resumed movement after a month in a Danish shipping lane. Representatives from European countries and China inspected the ship, highlighting potential diplomatic implications amid suspicions of sabotage.
- Country:
- Sweden
In a dramatic development in the Baltic Sea, the Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 has resumed its course after being stationary for over a month amid investigations of damaged fibre-optic cables. The Swedish Coastguard reported the vessel's movement towards Egypt's Port Said.
The ship came under scrutiny after cables linking Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania were breached in November, drawing international attention and allegations of sabotage. These breaches prompt German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius to speculate about deliberate interference.
Complicating matters, international maritime laws like the 'freedom of navigation' protect vessels such as Yi Peng 3. However, diplomatic tensions eased after representatives from Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, with Chinese investigators, were allowed on board, signaling a potential diplomatic resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
