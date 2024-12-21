Left Menu

Pope Francis Shields From Cold

Pope Francis, currently battling a cold, will conduct Sunday Angelus prayers from his residence instead of St. Peter's Square. The Vatican cites cold weather and upcoming commitments, including Christmas events, as reasons for this precautionary measure.

Pope Francis, battling a cold, will lead the Sunday Angelus prayers from the confines of his residence, the Vatican announced on Saturday.

This decision stems from concerns over Rome's chilly weather and the pope's busy schedule in the run-up to Christmas.

The Vatican statement emphasized the need for caution as Pope Francis navigates his health and the upcoming festive commitments.

