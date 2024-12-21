Delhi Schools Disrupted by Student-Issued Bomb Threats

In a shocking revelation, Delhi Police have identified that students are behind a series of bomb threats that have disrupted school life in the city. These students sought to postpone their exams through this act.

Venkateshwar Global School was one of the targeted institutions, receiving a threatening email shortly after a mysterious blast at Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28. The police confirmed the involvement of two siblings from the school, who were inspired by previous incidents.

The investigation has expanded as similar threats were noted in other schools in Rohini and Paschim Vihar. Despite the use of VPNs to hide digital tracks, police are determined to trace the origins of these threats.

