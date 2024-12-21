Left Menu

Delhi Schools Disrupted by Student-Issued Bomb Threats

Delhi Police have discovered that recent bomb threats targeting schools were made by students attempting to delay exams. At least three schools, including Venkateshwar Global School, received threatening emails. The students involved have been warned, and the threats were declared hoaxes after police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking revelation, Delhi Police have identified that students are behind a series of bomb threats that have disrupted school life in the city. These students sought to postpone their exams through this act.

Venkateshwar Global School was one of the targeted institutions, receiving a threatening email shortly after a mysterious blast at Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28. The police confirmed the involvement of two siblings from the school, who were inspired by previous incidents.

The investigation has expanded as similar threats were noted in other schools in Rohini and Paschim Vihar. Despite the use of VPNs to hide digital tracks, police are determined to trace the origins of these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

