South Korea and U.S. Begin Crucial Trade Talks Amid Political Crisis

South Korea and the U.S. are initiating key trade talks focusing on shipbuilding, energy, and defense costs as Seoul seeks tariff reductions. This comes amid South Korea's political turmoil and significant trade surpluses with the U.S. The outcome could affect various sectors, including autos, and alter defense payment arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 08:43 IST
A South Korean delegation is meeting U.S. counterparts to kick off significant trade discussions. Key issues on the table include cooperation in shipbuilding, energy projects, and potentially shared defense expenses, as Seoul aims for tariff reductions.

Amid political upheaval and economic challenges, South Korea faces reciprocal tariffs and is eager to renegotiate terms. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will engage with U.S. officials to seek a 'win-win' outcome.

With an urgent 90-day timeline and political uncertainty, the talks happen as South Korea prepares for a snap presidential election. The outcome of these discussions could impact both U.S.-Korean relations and South Korea's internal political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

