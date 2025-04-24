Left Menu

Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Federal Land Energy Projects

The Trump administration announced a new emergency permitting process for energy and mining projects on federal lands, reducing approval times to just 28 days. The move, part of Trump's national energy emergency declaration, aims to boost domestic energy supplies. However, it excludes solar and wind energy, raising concerns among environmental groups.

Updated: 24-04-2025 08:46 IST
The Trump administration has introduced an expedited permitting process for energy and mining projects on federal lands, promising approvals within 28 days, a significant reduction from the usual months or years. The Department of the Interior's decision follows President Trump's earlier declaration of a national energy emergency.

This new procedure largely focuses on accelerating projects involving fossil fuels, uranium, geothermal energy, and critical minerals, but notably excludes solar and wind energy, which have been excluded from this initiative despite their increasing capacity in the U.S. energy landscape.

While the administration argues that this will enhance energy independence and reduce costs, environmental advocates like the Center for Biological Diversity fear it may prioritize corporate interests over public health and environmental protection, bypassing vital laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

