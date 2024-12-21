Left Menu

Arrest at Bandipora: Weapons Seized in Jammu & Kashmir

A terror associate, Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik, was apprehended in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, as police recovered a pistol, a grenade, and ammunition. Malik's suspicious behavior caught the attention of security forces at a checkpoint, leading to his arrest and recovery of arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:25 IST
A terror associate has been arrested with an arsenal of weapons in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to local authorities.

Security forces spotted a suspicious individual at a checkpoint in the Nadihal area. When challenged, the suspect attempted to escape but was quickly apprehended.

The man was identified as Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik from Gundpora Rampura. Police recovered a pistol, a hand grenade, and 15 bullets from his possession.

