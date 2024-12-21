Arrest at Bandipora: Weapons Seized in Jammu & Kashmir

A terror associate has been arrested with an arsenal of weapons in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to local authorities.

Security forces spotted a suspicious individual at a checkpoint in the Nadihal area. When challenged, the suspect attempted to escape but was quickly apprehended.

The man was identified as Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik from Gundpora Rampura. Police recovered a pistol, a hand grenade, and 15 bullets from his possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)