Arrest at Bandipora: Weapons Seized in Jammu & Kashmir
A terror associate, Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik, was apprehended in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, as police recovered a pistol, a grenade, and ammunition. Malik's suspicious behavior caught the attention of security forces at a checkpoint, leading to his arrest and recovery of arms.
A terror associate has been arrested with an arsenal of weapons in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to local authorities.
Security forces spotted a suspicious individual at a checkpoint in the Nadihal area. When challenged, the suspect attempted to escape but was quickly apprehended.
The man was identified as Shoaib Waseem Ahmad Malik from Gundpora Rampura. Police recovered a pistol, a hand grenade, and 15 bullets from his possession.
