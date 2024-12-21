Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg: Saudi Doctor's Deadly Drive into Christmas Market

A Saudi doctor drove into a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people, including a child. Around 200 were injured. The suspect, critical of Islam and German authorities, is under investigation. The incident comes amid a history of extremist attacks in the country.

Magdeburg | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg: Saudi Doctor's Deadly Drive into Christmas Market
  • Germany

In a devastating incident that has shaken the German city of Magdeburg, a Saudi doctor drove his car into a crowded Christmas market, killing five people and injuring 200 others. The tragedy has stunned the local community, leaving many mourning the loss of life and a shaken sense of security.

The suspect, identified as Taleb A., a 50-year-old specialist in psychiatry, was apprehended shortly after the attack. Known for his anti-Islam views and criticism of German authorities, Taleb's motives are under investigation, with prosecutors pointing to possible dissatisfaction with the treatment of Saudi refugees in Germany as a factor.

This incident is the latest in a series of extremist attacks that have plagued Germany in recent years, prompting enhanced security measures at Christmas markets and other public events nationwide. As investigators dive deeper into the motives, the country grapples with the lingering threat of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

