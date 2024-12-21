Security Heightened Amid Shivling Rumor in Jaunpur
Rumors about a Shivling discovery near a graveyard in Jaunpur led to heightened security. Authorities quickly dismissed the social media claims as false. The site, which hosts a long-standing temple, saw police deployment despite having a history of harmony between local Hindu and Muslim communities.
- Country:
- India
Security measures have been intensified in Jaunpur after rumors emerged claiming that a Shivling was discovered near a graveyard in the city's Nagar Kotwali police jurisdiction, according to a police official on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar Verma firmly denied the social media assertions about the Shivling discovery, labeling them as 'completely wrong.' He noted the presence of an established temple where locals regularly worship, and confirmed the deployment of additional police for security purposes.
City Magistrate Indra Nandan Singh, along with City Kotwal Mithilesh Mishra, responded promptly to the online speculation. Local councilor Ashfaq Mansuri emphasized the absence of conflict in the area, highlighting the temple's 15-year history and the ongoing coexistence of Hindu and Muslim community members. Despite rumors, locals affirmed the Shivling's longstanding presence and recalled a years-old, peacefully resolved dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
