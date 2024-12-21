Left Menu

Security Heightened Amid Shivling Rumor in Jaunpur

Rumors about a Shivling discovery near a graveyard in Jaunpur led to heightened security. Authorities quickly dismissed the social media claims as false. The site, which hosts a long-standing temple, saw police deployment despite having a history of harmony between local Hindu and Muslim communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:53 IST
Security Heightened Amid Shivling Rumor in Jaunpur
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified in Jaunpur after rumors emerged claiming that a Shivling was discovered near a graveyard in the city's Nagar Kotwali police jurisdiction, according to a police official on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar Verma firmly denied the social media assertions about the Shivling discovery, labeling them as 'completely wrong.' He noted the presence of an established temple where locals regularly worship, and confirmed the deployment of additional police for security purposes.

City Magistrate Indra Nandan Singh, along with City Kotwal Mithilesh Mishra, responded promptly to the online speculation. Local councilor Ashfaq Mansuri emphasized the absence of conflict in the area, highlighting the temple's 15-year history and the ongoing coexistence of Hindu and Muslim community members. Despite rumors, locals affirmed the Shivling's longstanding presence and recalled a years-old, peacefully resolved dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024