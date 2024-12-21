Security Heightened Amid Shivling Rumor in Jaunpur

Security measures have been intensified in Jaunpur after rumors emerged claiming that a Shivling was discovered near a graveyard in the city's Nagar Kotwali police jurisdiction, according to a police official on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar Verma firmly denied the social media assertions about the Shivling discovery, labeling them as 'completely wrong.' He noted the presence of an established temple where locals regularly worship, and confirmed the deployment of additional police for security purposes.

City Magistrate Indra Nandan Singh, along with City Kotwal Mithilesh Mishra, responded promptly to the online speculation. Local councilor Ashfaq Mansuri emphasized the absence of conflict in the area, highlighting the temple's 15-year history and the ongoing coexistence of Hindu and Muslim community members. Despite rumors, locals affirmed the Shivling's longstanding presence and recalled a years-old, peacefully resolved dispute.

