Top NYPD Official Resigns Amid Sex-For-Pay Allegations

Jeffrey Maddrey, the top uniformed officer in the New York Police Department, has resigned amid allegations he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate, Lieutenant Quathisha Epps, in exchange for overtime opportunities. The department has taken the claims seriously and is conducting an investigation. John Chell takes over as interim chief.

In a stunning development, Jeffrey Maddrey, the top uniformed officer in the New York Police Department, has resigned amid serious allegations of misconduct. The charges include claims that Maddrey demanded sexual favors from Lieutenant Quathisha Epps in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.

The resignation was formally accepted by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Friday night, indicating the NYPD's intent to thoroughly investigate these grave allegations. John Chell, the department's chief of patrol, is set to assume the role as interim chief of department.

While the NYPD has refrained from making detailed comments on the ongoing investigation, the situation underscores pervasive challenges within the department. This development comes as the city grapples with concerns about misconduct and the need for organizational reforms in law enforcement.

