Outcry in Odisha: College Student's Tragic Death Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
The Odisha Police Crime Branch is investigating the self-immolation death of a college student in Balasore. The 20-year-old set herself on fire after her sexual harassment complaint was invalidated. The case has led to arrests and ongoing investigations by multiple parties, including the UGC.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking case that has captured national attention, the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police is delving into the death of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore. The student, who tragically set herself on fire, reportedly did so after her claims of sexual harassment were dismissed by an internal committee of the institute.
During a press conference, Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra revealed that inconsistencies have been found in witness statements. This has raised concerns over the handling of her initial complaint against the head of the Integrated BEd department, Samira Kumar Sahoo. Further investigations are underway as the Crime Branch seeks to provide justice.
As pressure mounts, India's higher education department and the UGC have joined the investigation. While digital and witness evidence continues to be scrutinized, arrests have already been made, including Sahoo and the former principal, Dillip Ghose. The nation watches as authorities strive to uncover the complex truth behind this distressing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
