Dramatic Chase Ends in Tragedy at Texas Mall

A driver in a pickup truck fleeing police crashed into a JCPenney store in a Texas mall, injuring five people. The suspect, who drove through the mall, was killed by officers. The incident began on Interstate 14 with reports of erratic driving and ended in gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Killeen | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:38 IST
A dramatic police chase culminated in tragedy when a fleeing driver crashed through a JCPenney store in a Texas mall, leaving five people injured. The pickup truck driver, whose identity remains unknown, was fatally shot by officers as he careened through the busy shopping center.

The chaotic events unfolded Saturday evening in Killeen, Texas, around 5.30 pm when the suspect, who fled from authorities on Interstate 14, drove into the mall's parking lot before smashing through the store's entrance. The truck struck multiple people, ranging in age from 6 to 75 years old, as it continued towards the mall interior.

Authorities, including local police and the Texas Department of Public Safety, engaged the suspect in gunfire to halt the threat, with both on-duty and off-duty officers involved in the response. Emergency services transported several victims to nearby hospitals, and witness reports included multiple gunshots and people fleeing in fear.

