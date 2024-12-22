Dramatic Chase Ends in Tragedy at Texas Mall

A dramatic police chase culminated in tragedy when a fleeing driver crashed through a JCPenney store in a Texas mall, leaving five people injured. The pickup truck driver, whose identity remains unknown, was fatally shot by officers as he careened through the busy shopping center.

The chaotic events unfolded Saturday evening in Killeen, Texas, around 5.30 pm when the suspect, who fled from authorities on Interstate 14, drove into the mall's parking lot before smashing through the store's entrance. The truck struck multiple people, ranging in age from 6 to 75 years old, as it continued towards the mall interior.

Authorities, including local police and the Texas Department of Public Safety, engaged the suspect in gunfire to halt the threat, with both on-duty and off-duty officers involved in the response. Emergency services transported several victims to nearby hospitals, and witness reports included multiple gunshots and people fleeing in fear.

