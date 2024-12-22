Tragic Shooting Shakes Jewelry Industry Community

A shocking incident unfolded in Shahapur, Maharashtra, as a 25-year-old jewelry store salesman was fatally shot by two unidentified individuals. The tragic event took place outside Mahalaxmi Jewellers, where the victim, Dineshkumar Manaram Chaudhary, awaited with colleagues after closing for the day.

The armed assailants approached on motorcycles, opened fire, and inflicted fatal injuries on Chaudhary. The perpetrators fled the scene with a bag belonging to the victim, prompting an urgent police investigation led by Senior Inspector Jitendra Thakur.

Authorities, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Milind Shinde, have intensified efforts to capture the suspects. Roadblocks and analysis of CCTV footage from nearby areas, including the Mumbai-Nashik highway, are underway. The local business community is anxious for swift justice, urging police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)