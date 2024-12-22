Left Menu

Priti Patel Urges UK to Prioritize National Security Over China Trade Ties

Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, stresses the importance of placing China at the top of the UK's national security risk list. Patel criticizes the UK's priority of trade over security, following a scandal involving a suspected Chinese spy and raises concerns over China's influence.

Priti Patel, Britain's shadow foreign secretary, has strongly urged the government to prioritize national security concerns over trade ties with China. Speaking to 'The Sunday Times,' Patel spotlighted a recent scandal involving a Chinese spy allegedly accessing Buckingham Palace.

The opposition Conservative Party member criticized the Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, for focusing on trade connections with China rather than addressing security risks. She emphasized the need for China to be featured prominently on a proposed Foreign Influence Registration Scheme.

Patel also expressed skepticism over TikTok and raised alarms about China's planned "super embassy" near the Tower of London. She voiced disapproval over Labour's approach to China, especially in light of pro-democracy arrests in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

