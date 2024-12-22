Tax Troubles Loom for PDP Leader Waheed Para

The Income Tax department has issued a notice to senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Waheed Para, compelling him to present his financial records, officials confirmed on Sunday. Notably, Para was informed of the directive on the same day he was due to meet with tax authorities, December 20.

Though Para, an MLA from Pulwama in south Kashmir, could not be reached for remarks, sources close to him remarked that his representative would attend the Income Tax office appointment on Monday. The notice, served under Section 131(1A) of the Income-Tax Act, enables tax officers to request information from taxpayers even if there are no active proceedings.

Further scrutiny comes in the wake of Para's disclosures to the Election Commission, indicating over Rs 14 lakh in campaign expenditures. Despite being released on bail after two years in detention related to prior legal issues, the PDP leader continues to face scrutiny, impacting his political and financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)