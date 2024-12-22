Deadly Clash in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa: Rivalry Turns Fatal

A violent encounter between two rival factions in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province escalated, leaving at least five people dead and three injured, local police reported.

The altercation transpired within the jurisdiction of the Pishtakharra police station in Peshawar. It erupted when the rival groups encountered each other at a local event.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene to calm the situation and initiated a series of raids to capture the suspects in hiding, underlining the urgency to thwart additional violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)