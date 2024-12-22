Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa: Rivalry Turns Fatal

A violent clash between two rival groups in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in five deaths and three injuries. The confrontation happened during a local function in Peshawar. Police arrived promptly at the scene and conducted raids to apprehend those responsible, aiming to prevent further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:13 IST
Deadly Clash in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa: Rivalry Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A violent encounter between two rival factions in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province escalated, leaving at least five people dead and three injured, local police reported.

The altercation transpired within the jurisdiction of the Pishtakharra police station in Peshawar. It erupted when the rival groups encountered each other at a local event.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene to calm the situation and initiated a series of raids to capture the suspects in hiding, underlining the urgency to thwart additional violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024