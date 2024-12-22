Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Factory Blaze in Burari Results in Chaos and Injuries

An illegal firecracker factory in Delhi's Burari area witnessed a devastating explosion, injuring four individuals severely. Amidst the ensuing chaos, firefighters managed to evacuate residents safely. Fire department officials confirmed ongoing firefighting efforts, while victims are receiving treatment for varying degrees of burns.

An illegal firecracker factory operating in Delhi's Burari region triggered a disastrous explosion on Sunday afternoon, leading to significant injuries for four individuals, according to Delhi Fire Services.

At approximately 4.23 pm, a blaze erupted on the building's ground floor, causing panic within the densely populated Pradhan Enclave area. Fire personnel promptly deployed five tenders to tackle the fire.

Officials confirmed that the explosion caused differing degrees of burns to four individuals, who are now receiving treatment at local hospitals. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation as no immediate comments were released by the Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

