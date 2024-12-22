Rampage Through Texas Mall Ends in Fatal Shootout

A terrifying sequence unfolded in Killeen, Texas, on Saturday when a pickup truck driver, attempting to evade police, drove through a JCPenney store, sparking chaos and injuring five individuals. Law enforcement officials, actively pursuing the suspect, responded with deadly force, ending the threat in a gunfire exchange.

The incident commenced around 5 p.m. when authorities in Belton, Texas, received calls regarding erratic driving on Interstate 14. The driver diverted into the busy mall parking area before crashing through the store entrance. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire as off-duty and on-duty officers collaborated to subdue the suspect.

Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update, confirming that the driver was fatally shot and that five victims, aged between 6 and 75, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. This grave incident witnessed an unprecedented multi-agency response to neutralize the threat.

