Left Menu

Rampage Through Texas Mall Ends in Fatal Shootout

A pickup truck driver fleeing police crashed into a Texas mall, injuring five people before being fatally shot by officers. The incident began with an erratic driving report and ended in a gunfire exchange involving officers from multiple jurisdictions. The victims' conditions remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Killeen | Updated: 22-12-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 23:55 IST
Rampage Through Texas Mall Ends in Fatal Shootout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A terrifying sequence unfolded in Killeen, Texas, on Saturday when a pickup truck driver, attempting to evade police, drove through a JCPenney store, sparking chaos and injuring five individuals. Law enforcement officials, actively pursuing the suspect, responded with deadly force, ending the threat in a gunfire exchange.

The incident commenced around 5 p.m. when authorities in Belton, Texas, received calls regarding erratic driving on Interstate 14. The driver diverted into the busy mall parking area before crashing through the store entrance. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire as off-duty and on-duty officers collaborated to subdue the suspect.

Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update, confirming that the driver was fatally shot and that five victims, aged between 6 and 75, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. This grave incident witnessed an unprecedented multi-agency response to neutralize the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024