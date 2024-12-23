In France, the controversial use of MICAS orders has sparked debate, as these measures allow authorities to limit movements of individuals perceived as security threats. The scrutiny heightened following a court's decision in favor of Khaled, a Chechen refugee who contested his restrictions.

Despite France's drive to secure major events like the Paris Olympic Games and the Strasbourg Christmas market, critics argue that the broad application of MICAS orders risks abuse, arbitrariness, and discrimination. Many individuals, including Khaled, have faced these measures without any criminal convictions, prompting legal challenges.

As French security laws grow increasingly stringent, concerns mount over the application of predictive justice in everyday life, particularly for those labeled as security risks without proper trials. Legal experts and human rights advocates urge restraint in using MICAS to prevent potential violations of civil liberties.

