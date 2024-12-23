Delayed Justice: Imran Khan's High-Stakes Corruption Verdict Awaits the New Year

A crucial verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, implicating former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, has been deferred to January 6 by a Pakistan court.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana concluded the hearing but decided against announcing the judgment due to upcoming court vacations from December 24 to January 1 and a judicial course at the high court.

Filed by the National Accountability Bureau in December 2023, the case alleges that Khan and Bibi, along with others, misappropriated funds returned to Pakistan by the UK's National Crime Agency, meant for the national treasury.

(With inputs from agencies.)