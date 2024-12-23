Manohar Lal Reviews Lakshadweep Power Sector, Calls for RE Focus and Infrastructure Modernization

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, conducted a comprehensive review of the power sector in the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep during his visit to Kavaratti. Shri Praful Patel, Honorable Administrator of Lakshadweep, along with senior officials from the UT administration, Government of India (GoI), and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), participated in the meeting to deliberate on key issues and explore solutions for sustainable development.

During the meeting, several aspects of the power sector in Lakshadweep were discussed:

Current Power Generation: Officials reviewed the island's power generation status, sources of electricity, and performance of the electricity department.

Demand-Supply Issues: Strategies to address power demand-supply gaps were explored, alongside performance under the flagship PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Renewable Energy Projects: Progress on the Ground Mounted Solar Project and proposals for a floating solar power plant were key highlights.

The Administrator of Lakshadweep, Shri Praful Patel, expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for his visit and detailed the UT’s pressing concerns, including:

Approval for submarine cable interconnectivity between islands to ensure consistent power supply.

Modernization of transmission and distribution systems under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Union Minister’s Recommendations and Vision

Shri Manohar Lal outlined a vision for Lakshadweep's power sector transformation:

Shift to Renewable Energy: Emphasized reducing diesel dependency by scaling up solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects combined with battery storage systems to stabilize the grid.

Greening Initiatives: Suggested turning islands such as Agatti-Bangaram, Minicoy, and Kadmat into green energy hubs, supported by the Ministry of Power.

Electric Vehicle Adoption: Highlighted the importance of expanding solar-powered EV charging stations and exploring similar pilot projects for converting diesel boats to electric-powered alternatives.

Modernization and Infrastructure Development

The Minister stressed the need to:

Modernize power transmission and distribution systems across the UT.

Strengthen local infrastructure for seamless integration of renewable energy projects.

Facilitate eco-friendly initiatives to align with global and national sustainability goals.

Support for Lakshadweep’s Development

The Union Minister assured continued support from the GoI for Lakshadweep’s development. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing necessary resources and collaboration to uplift the power sector and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of making Lakshadweep a model UT for renewable energy adoption, sustainable development, and modernized infrastructure. The stakeholders pledged to work collectively for the benefit of the region’s citizens while preserving its natural beauty.